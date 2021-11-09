Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. 63,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

