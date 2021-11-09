MultiVAC (MTV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.42 Million

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $92.75 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00222311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.