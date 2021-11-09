MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $503.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

