MXC Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.63 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $135.63 million and $21.68 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.00 or 0.00461603 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001308 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.89 or 0.01066898 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

