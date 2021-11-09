MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Buys £14,400 in Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Connie Mixon bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).
Shares of MYX traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.80). 122,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,791. The company has a market cap of £11.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.89. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14.
MYCELX Technologies Company Profile
