MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Buys £14,400 in Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Connie Mixon bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

Shares of MYX traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.80). 122,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,791. The company has a market cap of £11.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.89. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

