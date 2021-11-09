MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells $1,421,512.12 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MYRG stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.91.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 1,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

