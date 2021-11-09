Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $2.12 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $31.29 million and $47,387.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,724.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.50 or 0.01060331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.00277331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00222017 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00029577 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

