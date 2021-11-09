Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $152.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.18. Natera has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 125.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth $47,284,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.