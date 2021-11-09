National Bankshares Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$15.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MEG. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of MEG Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.91.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 57.96. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.83 and a 52 week high of C$11.98.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

