National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issues Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National CineMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of National CineMedia worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

