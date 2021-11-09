National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Health Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

