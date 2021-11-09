National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Position Trimmed by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

