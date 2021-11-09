National Pension Service Acquires 2,725 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Peloton Interactive worth $45,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 165.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 488,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99,084 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Truist Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.