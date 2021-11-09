National Pension Service Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of CDW worth $37,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

