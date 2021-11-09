National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $51,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.