National Pension Service Has $43.49 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Pension Service grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $43,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 116,162.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,966,000 after purchasing an additional 453,903 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,502 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

