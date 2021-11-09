National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,264,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $48,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

