National Pension Service Purchases 161 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of ANSYS worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $406.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.25.
In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.11.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
