National Pension Service Purchases 161 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of ANSYS worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $406.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.11.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

