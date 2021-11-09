National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

EYE opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

