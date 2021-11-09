Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GASNY shares. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Naturgy Energy Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,217. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

