Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

