Needham & Company LLC Lowers nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $35.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

LASR opened at $28.90 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $245,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

