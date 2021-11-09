Needham & Company LLC Trims NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price to $48.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

NEO stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,552,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 189,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

