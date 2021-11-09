Nestree (EGG) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $13.36 million and $485,092.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,651.25 or 0.99937998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00670541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.