Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Major Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $200,789.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00090648 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,095,512 coins and its circulating supply is 76,411,332 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

