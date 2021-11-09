Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

NBIX stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $70,506,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after acquiring an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $37,473,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.