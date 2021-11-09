Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $6.94 on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,294. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.