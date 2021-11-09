Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,294. Nevro has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

