Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.
NYSE:NVRO traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,294. Nevro has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37.
In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
