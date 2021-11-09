New BitShares (NBS) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $48.98 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,596.53 or 1.00643236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.21 or 0.07009006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020390 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

