New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

