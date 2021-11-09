New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Financial Comparison

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York Community Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New York Community Bancorp
|0
|5
|3
|0
|2.38
|Texas Community Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Community Bancorp
|$1.77 billion
|3.30
|$511.11 million
|$0.87
|14.45
|Texas Community Bancshares
|$12.36 million
|4.05
|$750,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.
Profitability
This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Community Bancorp
|36.25%
|9.38%
|1.04%
|Texas Community Bancshares
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
New York Community Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.
