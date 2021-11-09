NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.