Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

NKLA opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

