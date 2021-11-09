Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Down 6.7%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. 464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

