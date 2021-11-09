Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $4.42 on Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00006592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and $979,467.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00076350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00079608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00099568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,213.83 or 1.00349446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.07111994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020554 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

