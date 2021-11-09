Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 500.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.57 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

