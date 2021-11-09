Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

KHC stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.