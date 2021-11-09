Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $666.02 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $629.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

