Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,667 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SITM opened at $291.34 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $301.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7,283.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.33.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

