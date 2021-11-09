Northern Trust Corp Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Dine Brands Global worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:DIN opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

