Northern Trust Corp Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,086,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Pitney Bowes worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 310.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 444,624 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $548,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.