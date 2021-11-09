Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Steelcase worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.05 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

