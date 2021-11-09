Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.65% of The Aaron’s worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $847.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

