Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,375 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Middlesex Water worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,082 shares of company stock valued at $753,149 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

