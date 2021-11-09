Northland Securities Begins Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
DMYQ stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
