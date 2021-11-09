Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.25. 2,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

