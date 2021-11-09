Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.87

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.87 and last traded at $128.95, with a volume of 235173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 170,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.