Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $7.83 on Tuesday, reaching $170.96. 1,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,238. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 145.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

