Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,541 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.