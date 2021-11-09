Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 41,076 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Range Resources worth $17,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

RRC opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

